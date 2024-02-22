Spacestation Gaming and Team Bliss eliminated from Six Invitational 2024

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Spacestation Gaming and Team Bliss were eliminated from the Six Invitational 2024 following their defeats against w7m esports and G2 Esports, respectively.

The Americans were sent home by the Bulls after the Brazilians won on Clubhouse (7-4) and Chalet (7-3). Meanwhile, the astronauts took the second map with an 8-6 win on Kafe.

Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.24 and an outstanding entry balance of 10-6 (+4).

Additionally, Team Bliss lost to G2 Esports after defeats on Oregon (7-5) and Chalet (7-4). Just one day earlier, the Australians had upset Wolves Esports. Unfortunately for the pink organization, the team couldn't defeat the current Six Invitational champions.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.41, the Australian player of G2 Esports Jake "Virtue" Grannan led his team to send his fellows back home.