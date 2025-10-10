Spacestation and Shopify Rebellion qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich

Spacestation and Shopify Rebellion have become the first two North American teams to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after victories against M80 and Oxygen Esports, respectively.

The astronauts were the first side to clinch a spot in Munich after a comeback against M80. After losing the first map of the series, Spacestation ended up handling M80 their first defeat since July 2025 after back-to-back wins on Consulate and Nighthaven Labs.

Shortly after, Shopify Rebellion followed Spacestation's steps with a one-sided victory against Oxygen Esports that included two 7-4 wins on Kafe and Border. The former Rogue, KOI, and M80 player William "Spoit" Löfstedt was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.50.

Finally, tonight's action concluded with a one-sided 2-0 victory for Spacestation over Shopify Rebellion in the North America League 2025 Stage 2 Upper Bracket Final as the astronauts secured 7-3 and 7-0 wins on Border and Kafe. This means that Spacestation currently own 500 SI Points and could add an extra 150 if they win their second North American grand final in a row.

Meanwhile, defeats for M80 and Oxygen Esports means they will have to face off against DarkZero Esports and Wildcard, respectively, in what will be the teams' final chance to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. These two games and the Lower Bracket Semifinals will be played later today.

