South America League 2025 Stage 1 playoffs bracket revealed

The first phase of the South America League 2025 Stage 1 came to a conclusion earlier today with the final five matches of the group stage. With only three of six teams having confirmed playoff spots, today's action would shape the league's playoffs.

The first match of the day was a surprising result as the Challenger Series 2025 champions ENX took down the RE:L0:AD champions FURIA Esports. Fortunately for the Black Panthers, they had already secured a spot in the playoffs, so they were safe — however, a win today would have probably meant they would have stolen FaZe Clan's spot in the league's group stage top two.

Ninjas in Pyjamas' followed FURIA Esports' steps and qualified for the playoffs' Upper Bracket Quarterfinals after a 7-3 win against the already-knocked-out side of 9z Team. Right after, w7m esports took down FaZe Clan in the second 7-3 victory of the day.

Right after the Bulls' win, Team Liquid produced a very much needed statement as they took down LOUD with a 7-2 win. By the fifth playday of the stage, Team Liquid were at the bottom of the standings with two points, while LOUD were in fifth with eight. Four games later, Team Liquid finished in fifth place, while the Brazilian powerhouse finished in seventh right outside of the playoffs.

Finally, the Challenger Series 2025 grand finalists LOS took down Black Dragons, who had already qualified for the playoffs thanks to LOUD's defeat. However, a win against LOS would have seen them climb up to third place.

Following today's results, here's how the South America League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs look like:

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Black Dragons

FURIA Esports vs. Team Liquid

The winner of the match between Ninjas in Pyjamas and Black Dragons will play against w7m esports. Meanwhile, the winner of the game between FURIA Esports and Team Liquid will play against FaZe Clan. The games will be played next weekend, between July 19 and July 20.

