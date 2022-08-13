Sources: Oxygen Esports to drop LaXInG after conclusion of Berlin Major

Image: Ubisoft/Eric Anamalay

According to multiple SiegeGG sources, Oxygen Esports have decided to drop Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez from the team following the conclusion of the Berlin Major.

The move will mark the end of the long-lasting duo between LaXInG and Davide "FoxA" Bucci, which has remained unbroken for over four years.

In Stage 1 of the NAL this year, LaXInG was the second-best player on OXG by SiegeGG Rating, K-D split, and KOST while primarily playing Nomad and Kaid. He remained consistent in Stage 2 as well, finishing with a slightly lower Rating, K-D, and KOST -- but was still third-best on his team on the same operators.

OXG finished in second place in Stage 1 of the 2022 season of NAL and in third place in Stage 2, though they were the first team to qualify for the Berlin Major. In 2021, they had notched a first-place finish in Stage 1 and a second-place finish in Stage 3.

LaXInG was also second-best in terms of Rating, K-D, and Entry at the Charlotte Major, but was some ways off hot rookie prospect Ethan "Nuers" James in all three categories. However, it is unlikely that the team’s decision is performance-related.

Prior to SI 2022, LaXInG was also the ninth-best player of all-time based on SiegeGG Rating despite a long career that stretches back to the first year of Siege competition. His trophy wins include the 2017 Six Invitational and ESL Season 1 Pro League titles on Xbox, as well as the DreamHack Montreal 2018 minor on PC.

After being relegated in Season 7 of the ESL Pro League, LaXInG then rejoined the Pro League by joining the beastcoast team on Jun. 1, 2018, the progenitor of the current OXG team.

On PC, LaXInG also attended five Six Invitational events, peaking with a third-fourth place finish in 2019, attended both the Sweden and Charlotte Majors, and the Season 10 ESL Pro League Finals.

This is also the second time LaXInG has left the team -- he was famously benched on Cloud9 in Oct. 2018 before rejoining the roster five days later.

Should he opt to continue his playing career, he could potentially join TSM FTX, Spacestation Gaming, Parabellum Esports, or beastcoast. The four teams currently have vacant positions on their playing rosters after they missed out on the Berlin Major.

Update (Aug. 22):

LaXInG formally announced that he has been dropped by Oxygen Esports as reported on Aug. 22.