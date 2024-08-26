Soniqs sign Canadian and Surf, Goddess retires from Siege and Supr returns as team's new head coach

Soniqs have announced the additions of Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski and Damian "Surf" Medina to compete at the North America League 2024 Stage 2. Additionally, Soniqs parted ways with Lauren "Goddess" Williams and announced the return of Seth "supr" Hoffman to the team, this time as the roster's head coach.

The announcement began with supr praising Goddess' work for Soniqs since her arrival to the team. As a player, she helped the team to achieve promotion to North America's top flight in May 2019. Although she temporarily retired from competitive play in January 2020, Goddess joined the team's staff.

In March 2022, she was promoted to the team's head coach position. Since then, Soniqs reached two Major semi-finals and collected two Six Invitational Top 6 finishes, among other regional honors and international performances.

Instead, supr will join the team for the remainder of the season as the roster's new head coach. Previously, supr had been part of Soniqs as the organization's general manager.

The now 35-year-old continued the announcement by unveiling the departures of Bryan "Merc" Wrzek and Adam "Atom" Guitiérrez. This doesn't come as a surprise as Merc had already revealed his departure from Soniqs on August 21. Meanwhile, Atom had joined Mkers on August 24.

Last but not least, supr finished the announcement by revealing the additions of Surf and Canadian to the team's roster. While Surf comes from Luminosity Gaming, Canadian joined from DarkZero Esports after leaving the Six Charlotte Major champions.

Therefore, this will be Soniqs' roster to compete at the North America League 2024 Stage 2: