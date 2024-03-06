Soniqs announce Merc and Atom signings

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Soniqs have announced the signings of the former Wildcard Gaming duo Bryan "Merc" Wrzek and Atom. The players join the blue roster after the team parted ways with Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil and Ben "CTZN" McMillan.

The Six Invitational 2022 champion signs for Soniqs as he will be reunited with his former teammate at TSM Emilio "Geometrics" Léynez. Both players competed together for the American organization from Nov. 2019 to Sep. 2022.

Last but not least, Soniqs' roster has been completed with the addition of Atom. The American player made his professional debut for Wildcard Gaming as the red roster was two matches away from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

As we previously mentioned, both Atom and Merc played together for Wildcard Gaming during the second stage of the North America League 2023 Stage 2.