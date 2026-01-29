Solid Snake to be Rainbow Six Siege X new operator

They say a picture is worth a thousand words... so, what about a short video, like, let's say, a teaser? Well, today, out of the blue, Ubisoft dropped some of the biggest news in months in the Rainbow Six Siege X community: Solid Snake has been confirmed as Rainbow Six Siege X's new operator.

It's important to highlight the italics in confirmed. Ubisoft haven't officially confirmed Solid Snake as the game's new operator—however, it's quite evident after watching today's video. You can find it below this paragraph.

The teaser begins with a radio message sent by Sam Fisher, portrayed using the classic radio message system in Metal Gear Solid. For those unaware, Sam Fisher is Zero in Rainbow Six Siege X. Following the conclusion of the radio message, a mysterious operator holding an unknown handgun appears half-covered by a red smoke cloud. This mysterious figure wears the exact same uniform of Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake.

Of course, this could be the teaser of an upcoming bundle. Sure. However, we must pay attention to the unknown weapon. After some research, it's fair to say the gun looks like Solid Snake's iconic MGS Socom pistol. At the same time, it's also important to mention that the video presentation is called Solid Snake Teaser. This wouldn't have been the case if the collaboration was just a series of bundles.

All in all, the news of Solid Snake being Rainbow Six Siege X's new operator have got the whole community thrilled. More information will be revealed by Ubisoft themselves when Year 11 is officially revealed on February 15, 2026, during the final day of the Six Invitational 2026.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.