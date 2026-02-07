Six Invitational 2026 playoffs bracket revealed

Shortly after G2 Esports' 2-1 victory against Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan, Ubisoft revealed the Six Invitational 2026 playoffs shape.

Following the group stage eliminations of BNK FEARX, Elevate, Black Dragons, and ENTERPRISE Esports, the Six Invitational 2026 playoffs will include 16 teams. The Six Invitational 2026 playoffs will follow a double-elimination bracket and all of the matches will follow a BO3 format.

Here's a look at the Upper Bracket Round 1 matches that will be played at the playoffs of the Six Invitational 2026 and their possible continuations:

February 8 (Sunday)

11 AM CET : Team Heretics vs. FURIA

: Team Heretics vs. FURIA 11 AM CET : Dplus KIA vs. Fluxo W7M

: Dplus KIA vs. Fluxo W7M 2:30 PM CET : Spacestation vs. M80

: Spacestation vs. M80 2:30 PM CET : Team Falcons vs. Shopify Rebellion

: Team Falcons vs. Shopify Rebellion 6 PM CET : Weibo Gaming vs. Team Heretics / FURIA

: Weibo Gaming vs. Team Heretics / FURIA 6 PM CET : FaZe Clan vs. Dplus KIA / Fluxo W7M

: FaZe Clan vs. Dplus KIA / Fluxo W7M 9:30 PM CET : Wildcard vs. Spacestation / M80

: Wildcard vs. Spacestation / M80 9:30 PM CET: Team Secret vs. Team Falcons / Shopify Rebellion

February 9 (Monday)

11 AM CET: Daystar vs. TBD

11 AM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. TBD

2:30 PM CET: Oxygen Esports vs. TBD

2:30 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. TBD

The shape of the bracket grants North America to have at least one team in the Six Invitational 2026 Finals, which will be either Wildcard, M80, or Spacestation.

At the same time, Weibo Gaming is one Upper Bracket win away from reaching the Six Invitational 2026 Finals. Reaching the Adidas Arena would make Weibo Gaming the first APAC side to reach the Six Invitational stage since PET-Nora Rengo and Fnatic did so at the Six Invitational 2020.