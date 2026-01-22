Six Invitational 2026 on-air crew lineup revealed

Ubisoft have unveiled the on-air crew lineup for the Six Invitational 2026. The biggest Rainbow Six Siege tournament of the year will feature a total of 19 people working to provide fans with the best possible experience and understanding of the game.

As in previous Six Invitational editions the tournament's stage host will be Iain Chambers. He won't be the only host of the competition, though, as he will be joined by Anne "FastAnne" Janssen and Robert "Manic" Munday.

In what will be his ninth Six Invitational, Ghassan "Milosh" Finge will be part of the Six Invitational 2026 as an interviewer, working with Brazilian talent Maria Bonino.

Regarding analysts, there are no changes as Léo "Alphama" Robine, Jack "Fresh" Allen, Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez, and Davide "FoxA" Bucci will work together as at the Six Invitational 2025.

Finally, the casters of the Six Invitational 2026 include Parker "Interro" Mackay, Jesse Chick, Derry "Dezachu" Holt, Tim "AceOfPyrite" Leaver, Emi "Fluke" Donaldson, Harry "Demo" Dempster, James "Devmarta" Stewart, Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen, Michael "Guzz" Gurrie, and Jake "Zenox" Venditti.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.