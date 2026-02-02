Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 1: Weibo, Daystar, Shopify Rebellion, and Spacestation lead the standings

Welcome to the first day of the Six Invitational 2026! The fight for the hammer is kicking off today in Paris in what will be the first of five group stage playdays.

From today until Friday night, teams will fight to survive the group stage. The four best teams from each group will move to the Six Invitational 2026 Playoffs, which consist of a double-elimination bracket. All group stage matches are important, even to teams who may already be mathematically qualified for the next stage, as seeding plays a crucial role. Here's how the group stage seeding works:

First seeds : Start from Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

: Start from Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Second and third seeds : Start from Upper Bracket Round 1

: Start from Upper Bracket Round 1 Fourth seeds: Start from Lower Bracket Round 1

Logically, teams who finish at the bottom of their group will be eliminated.

The Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 1 includes the following matches:

Fans can watch the matches on Rainbow Six Siege's official Twitch and YouTube channels. We advice you to follow the action on Twitch as you will be eligible to claim Twitch Drops. If that interests you, you should watch the matches on Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo.

Without further ado, here's what has happened in the first day of the Six Invitational 2026 so far:

Check out all of our Six Invitational 2026 stats here.

This article will be updated as soon as we have results for the first matches of the day.

Team Heretics 2-1 BNK FEARX

Maps: Clubhouse (7-3), Bank (7-2), Consulate (7-3)

BNK FEARX had a bright start to the series with a 7-3 win on Clubhouse, which was Heretics' map pick. Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook and Jo "coted" Sung-jun led the team to the win with SiegeGG ratings of 2.02 and 1.63.

Surprisingly enough, Team Heretic answered with a rock-solid 7-2 win on BNK FEARX's map, Bank. Both teams are now headed to Consulate.

Daystar 2-0 Elevate

Maps: Chalet (7-2), Lair (7-1), Bank (X)

Daystar have beaten Elevate after only dropping three rounds on Chalet and Lair. The roster's victory means that they are now favorites to reach the playoffs, with Elevate being favorites for a group stage exit..

FURIA 2-1 Team Falcons

Maps: Chalet (7-4), Bank (4-7), Lair (7-1)

FURIA had the better start after beating Team Falcons on the Europeans' map pick, Chalet. However, the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists took down the Black Panthers on Bank. Finally, FURIA took down Team Falcons after a one-sided 7-1 win on Lair.

Weibo Gaming 2-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas

Maps: Clubhouse (7-1), Border (8-6), Kafe Dostoyevsky (X)

Weibo Gaming completely demolished Ninjas in Pyjamas on Clubhouse after an almost flawless win on the German map. Finally, after a much closer game, Weibo Gaming secured the four points after an overtime victory against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Spacestation 2-0 ENTERPRISE Esports

Maps: Kafe Dostoyevsky (7-2), Consulate (7-3), Chalet (X)

Spacestation had a comfortable start to the Six Invitational 2026 as the Americans secured a one-sided win against ENTERPRISE Esports. After taking their opponents' map pick, Kafe Dostoyevsky, the astronauts finished the job on Consulate.

Dplus KIA 2-1 Black Dragons

Maps: Clubhouse (7-4), Nighthaven Labs (1-7), Lair (8-6)

Dplus KIA beat Black Dragons in the first full Brazilian clash in Group C. Despite a one-sided defeat on Nighthaven Labs, the South Korean powerhouse ended up claiming the victory after an overtime win on Lair. This is Dplus KIA's first win in the Six Invitational since February 2022.

Team Secret 2-0 Oxygen Esports

Maps: Nighthaven Labs (7-3), Bank (7-3), Border (X)

Team Secret claimed their first win at any Six Invitational after beating Oxygen Esports in back-to-back 7-3 scores. Despite the Europeans' one-sided victory over the Americans, Spacestation ended up topping the standings in Day 1.

Shopify Rebellion 2-0 G2 Esports

Maps: Nighthaven Labs (8-6), Clubhouse (8-7), Fortress (X)

Shopify Rebellion and G2 Esports gave fans a thrilling series with two overtimes that included some exciting moments, including a very sloppy play by the samurai were Roberto "Loira" Camargo died to his own fragmentation grenade only seconds before Karl "Alem4o" Zarth died to Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas' Thermite breaching charge.

Whilst the match was extremely close, the Americans ended up securing the four points. This is G2 Esports' first Six Invitational group stage defeat since the Six Invitational 2023.