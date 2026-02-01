Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 1 Preview: Everything you need to know

The Six Invitational 2026 is finally here! With the action kicking off tomorrow, February 2, 2026, we have put together a brief presentation for each match that will be played in the first day of the group stage.

Monday's matches will likely have a huge impact in how the groups end up looking like. So, here's an introduction to what fans should expect from each clash:

Team Heretics vs. BNK FEARX

The European mix will make its debut for Team Heretics against BNK FEARX in what will be one of the first two games of the Six Invitational 2026.

This match is expected to decide who will be eliminated from Group A as the rest of teams in the group—M80, Weibo Gaming, and Ninjas in Pyjamas—are expected to fight for the top three spots.

Team Heretics will make their top flight international debut together against the South Koreans. The last time they played in Paris, France, was against Team Secret Academy at the ESIX Rivals 2025 grand final. Meanwhile, the Foxes are making a return to the Six Invitational after missing out on last year's edition.

Daystar vs. Elevate

Similarly to the match previously described, the clash between Daystar and Elevate is expected to determine what side will be knocked out—in this case, of Group B.

Elevate will have the chance to redeem themselves as the last time they clashed with Daystar, the Taiwanese-majority lineup prevented the Brazilians from reaching the APAC Major Munich Qualifier—held in Australia.

Group B also includes Team Falcons, FURIA, and Wildcard. On paper, the difference between the three rosters and Daystar and Elevate is pretty considerable—the winner of this game will be off to a good start to avoid a group stage exit.

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas will face off for the first time since the Asian lineup handed the Brazilians a 7-1 defeat on Lair at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Keeping in mind their clash in November's Major, it's fair to say Weibo Gaming are the favorites to take the win in their first game in Paris.

Interestingly enough, Guilherme "gohaN" Alf will make his international debut as a head coach against Ninjas in Pyjamas. The Brazilian's last experience as a professional player was for the shinobi as he joined to replace Gabriel "pino" Fernandes. The Six Invitational 2021 champion is the longest-standing player in the team, as he has been in the roster since he rejoined the team's lineup in October 2019—after the players decided to have pino back in the squad.

Team Falcons vs. FURIA

Team Falcons and FURIA will clash for the first time this season in a match that could determine who gets Group B's top seed. Both rosters faced off in last year's Six Invitational—back then, the Europeans, under Team BDS, pushed the Brazilians down to the Lower Bracket Final whilst the French-majority roster clinched the first grand final spot.

Whilst Team Falcons are the favorites to win the game, especially given FURIA's most recent appearances in South America's Regional Finals and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Brazilians have done extremely well in Six Invitational played in the last three years. In 2023, the team's core reached the grand final. One year later, they lifted the hammer in their last match for w7m esports. Finally, in Boston, the team finished in third place.

Dplus KIA vs. Black Dragons

Dplus KIA and Black Dragons will clash in what will be the first all-Brazilian game at the Six Invitational 2026. The South Korean powerhouse caused an upset against FURIA at the BLAST R6 Major Munich as they beat the Black Panthers on Bank. Therefore, a victory against Black Dragons wouldn't be ridiculous.

Meanwhile, this will be Black Dragons' first Six Invitational appearance in eight years, as the Brazilian dragons had only played at the Six Invitational 2018 before.

Spacestation vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

Spacestation and ENTERPRISE Esports will make a debut in the Six Invitational 2026 clashing for the first time in Rainbow Six Siege’s esports scene.

Although both teams had poor runs at the BLAST R6 Major Munich—with the astronauts finishing in 15th - 16th and the Oceanic players in 12th - 14th—the two of them have been big powerhouses in their respective regions.

The North Americans are the favorites to take the win due to their large experience in the international circuit. Only one year ago, ENTERPRISE Esports’ players hadn’t secured promotion to Oceania’s top flight. This month, they will make their Six Invitational debut—in what will be their third international appearance after Riyadh and Munich.

G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion

G2 Esports and Shopify Rebellion will clash in one of the two final games of Day 1.

It’s arguably one of the most hyped matches in the group stage as Zack “Stompn” Lamb and William “Spoit” Löfstedt will meet for the second time this season—the first finished in a 7-5 win for the Swede.

Internationally this season, G2 Esports have been a step ahead compared to their next opponents as Shopify Rebellion couldn’t reach Munich’s playoffs. Still, the team had some great performances recently, especially in North America’s Regional Finals, where they beat M80 and were one map away from securing the championship.

With both teams being in the fight for first place in Group C, this match is expected to have a huge impact in how the group stage standings look by the end of Friday.

Team Secret vs. Oxygen Esports

Last but not least, Team Secret and Oxygen Esports will clash at 9:30 PM CET. The Esports World Cup 2025 champions are the favorites to take down the American roster.

Despite the expectations set on each roster, it's important to mention their previous paths in the Six Invitational. Team Secret may be the favorites, but the truth is that the team has yet to win a Six Invitational match after going winless in 2023 and 2025. Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports have never missed out on the Six Invitational Top 8 when qualifying. Additionally, the arrival of Fortress to replace Skyscraper is a big factor to consider as Oxygen Esports only played Skyscraper once this season. However, they have already played Fortress thrice, all of them ending in victories for the Americans.