Six Invitational 2026 Group C: Storylines, teams, fixtures, and more!

With the Six Invitational 2026 being just around the corner, it's time to get ready for the biggest competition of Rainbow Six Siege of the year. Twenty of the best teams in the world will face off in Paris, France, as only one will be able to lift the hammer.

The first stage of the Six Invitational 2026 is the Group Stage. Divided into four groups of five rosters each, Group C is arguably the group of death. So, what a better way to start this series of previews with a look at the strongest group in the competition!

Teams

Here's a look at the teams that form the Six Invitational 2026 Group C:

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan had a poor start to the season with group stage exits from RE:L0:AD and the Esports World Cup 2025 as well as underwhelming final positions in both of their stages—second and third-place finishes, breaking their four-stage streak of first-place finishes in the region's top flight.

Despite their results taking a nosedive, the Six Invitational 2025 champions got back on track with a third-place finish at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. In Germany, the Brazilians only lost against eventual champions M80 and grand finalists Team Falcons. Later, the squad won the Copa Sul-Americana 2025 and the South America League 2025 Regional Finals.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports have shown great consistency especially throughout the first months of the season, winning Europe and MENA's first stage and finishing in second place at the Esports World Cup 2025. Although their Stage 2 wasn't as good as the first, a Top 6 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Munich and a second-place finish in Europe and MENA's Regional Finals are some pretty strong results.

In what will be Zack "Stompn" Lamb's first Six Invitational, the samurai have the chance to become three-time world champions on the American's birthday.

Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion head to the Six Invitational 2026 after a season with plenty of ups and downs. Regionally, the team have been great, with 15 victories out of a possible 18 in BO1 matches. With two back-to-back third-place finishes, the team qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Meanwhile, they finished in second place in North America's Regional Finals.

However, their regional consistency wasn't seen internationally, especially in Germany. Whilst the team reached the playoffs in Riyadh, the Americans couldn't do so in Munich as they were eliminated in the Swiss Stage after defeats against Team Falcons, Weibo Gaming, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Dplus KIA

Dplus KIA are making a return to the Six Invitational after missing out on last year's edition. This time, the South Korean powerhouse will compete with a Brazilian lineup which includes some highly experienced players.

The Brazilians showed great consistency in APAC North with second and first-place finishes in their home region. Unfortunately, the team missed out on the Regional Finals due to a lack of results in the group phases, especially in the first stage. However, qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Munich proved to be enough for the players to qualify through the Global Standings.

Their best result this season is, undoubtedly, their maximum overtime victory against FURIA Esports in Munich. After their win against the Black Panthers, the team lost against Six Invitational 2026 Group C contenders FaZe Clan and G2 Esports as well as Munich grand finalists Team Falcons.

Black Dragons

Black Dragons surprisingly qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after winning South America's Last Chance Qualifier—only five weeks after picking up Carlos "Mr6otlaw" Henrique and Pedro "Swag" Miguel. The team's qualifying run included victories against South America League 2025 rosters LOUD and Team Liquid.

The team's qualification for the Six Invitational 2026 is a special one as this is Black Dragon's return to the Six Invitational eight years after their first—and until this season—only appearance in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest stage.

Storylines

The group isn't only about the team's performances throughout the season. All of them can be connected through storylines, which are worth mentioning. Here's a look at the five of them:

Five teams and 17 Brazilian players

The main curiosity about the Group C of the Six Invitational 2026 is the big number of Brazilian players involved: 17 of the 25 players in the group are Brazilian.

This happens because the group includes FaZe Clan and Black Dragons, as well as Dplus KIA's Brazilian lineup. Additionally, G2 Esports includes Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Roberto "Loira" Camargo.

FaZe Clan connections

The black-and-red roster has storylines with two of their four rivals, with these being G2 Esports and Dplus. The match against the samurai will be their second this season as they lost against them at the Esports World Cup 2025. It will also be a rencounter for Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol and Matheus "Ramalho" Ramalho as they both represented FaZe Clan for years. Meanwhile, Dplus' José "Bullet1" Victor will play for the first time against FaZe Clan since he left Brazil's top flight.

Four Six Mexico Major champions in the group

Group C of the Six Invitational 2026 will include four Six Mexico Major champions in Eduardo "KDS" Chiste, Juliano "Levy" Andrade, and Alem4o, current players for FaZe Clan, Dplus KIA, and G2 Esports, respectively, as well as FaZe Clan's coach Rafael "RafadeLL" de Oliveira.

Loira to face off against former team

FaZe Clan isn't the only team that can be linked to other organizations in Group C as G2 Esports' Loira will play against his former team, Black Dragons. Curiously enough, both Black Dragons and Loira have crossed paths in the team's last two international appearances, as the South America League 2025 team was also part of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal—where G2 Esports claimed a 2-0 victory.

Although it will surely be a special game for the G2 Esports player, it's worth noting that Loira's only former teammate still in Black Dragons is Gabriel "AsK" Santos.

Stompn vs. Spoit

G2 Esports' Stompn and Shopify Rebellion's William "Spoit" Löfstedt will clash for the second time in an official Rainbow Six Siege competitive match. The first was won by the Swede's team, as Shopify Rebellion claimed a 7-5 win against the samurai at the Esports World Cup 2025.

With both players having a lot of followers, it's fair to say the game between G2 Esports and Shopify Rebellion is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

Matches

Ubisoft revealed on January 23 the order of the matches played in each group. As in previous editions of the Six Invitational, the group phase will last for five days. At the Six Invitational 2026, the group phase will kick off on February 2 and will last until February 6.

Here's a look at the matches that will be played in Group C, as well as their starting time and stream.

February 2

6 PM CET: Dplus KIA vs. Black Dragons

9:30 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion

February 3

6 PM CET: Shopify Rebellion vs. Dplus KIA

9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Black Dragons

February 4

6 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Dplus

9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Shopify Rebellion

February 5

6 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Dplus KIA

9:30 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Black Dragons

February 6

6 PM CET: Shopify Rebellion vs. Black Dragons

9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. G2 Esports

We will update this article as soon as the first results come in. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.