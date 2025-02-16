"I am very happy to have the chance to be so close to the trophy": Handy regarding FaZe Clan's second shot at lifting the hammer after redemption against FURIA Esports

If a storyline stole the show in the Six Invitational 2024, that's the match between the Ferreira twins in the tournament's grand final: FaZe Clan's Thiago "Handy" Ferreira and w7m esports' Felipe "nade" Ferreira clashed as only one would be crowned world champion by the end of the day.

Fortunately for the Ferreira, the game took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which meant the family was in the venue. While nobody could know who would take the victory, their parents knew the final feeling would be bittersweet; inevitably, both couldn't be winners by the end of the day.

"My heart is divided, I don't know who I will support, maybe I will have to throw a coin, the only thing I know is that I will cheer for both of them, I just wish they both have an excellent game, I hope that each of them play the best and may the best win," Ivan Carlos Ferreira, Handy and nade's dad, said in a SiegeGG interview before the Six Invitational 2024 grand final.

It's fair to say his wish was granted. In what's believed to be the best Rainbow Six Siege match in the game's competitive history, nade became the first world champion in the Ferreira family.

Right after the final round of the match, nade walked directly to his brother, hugged him, and took him to do a lap of honour so the sold out Ginásio do Ibirapuera could praise their efforts. All the players knew they had just made history, and the fans knew they had witnessed a match for the history books.

“When the game ended, I was sad but all of a sudden he made me walk around the arena, that moved me a lot, I barely listened what he said, but he basically said that I couldn’t give up, that I was one of the best players in the world, that my time would come, and that it was closer than ever before,” FaZe Clan's Handy said in an interview with SiegeGG and GWRLD Media after his victory against his brother nade and FURIA Esports in the Six Invitational 2025 Lower Bracket Final.

"I feel very happy to play against him, it’s very difficult in a family of two people, even more difficult in our case as we’re twins, playing at the highest level, As of our record, I’m slightly ahead, it’s 8-3 for me, we joke about this all the time after the matches, but overall we support each other and it makes me happy to compete like this,” Handy explained.

To reach what's the team's second consecutive Six Invitational grand final, FaZe Clan has had to do things the difficult way. After back-to-back overtime defeats against Spacestation Gaming in the first round of the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket, the Brazilians were pushed to the first round of the Lower Bracket.

In other words, to reach the championship's grand final, they would have to win six back-to-back BO3 matches. Eventually, the Brazilians knocked out Team Liquid, Virtus.pro, Team Falcons, Spacestation, Unwanted, and the previously mentioned FURIA Esports to have another shot at the hammer.

“I am very happy to have the chance to be so close to the trophy, being in the grand final is a great achievement, it’s an incredible feeling, it makes me sad to have eliminated him (nade) in the Lower Bracket Final, I would love to play against him again in a grand final, but now I just think the team is one step closer to lift the hammer,” Handy explained.

With Handy being the only Ferreira in the Six Invitational grand final this time, the family's hearts will be fully invested in supporting the 21-year-old to what would be his first world championship.

“My dad is one my most important fans, just like my mom, my aunt, my lover, my brother too, I think all family is very important and I think he also supports everyone, my brother, he is always supporting everyone,” he added.

Surprisingly enough, Handy's second chance at lifting the hammer has come only one year later. In fact, FaZe Clan isn't the only team to reach back-to-back Six Invitational grand finals.

In February 2020, Ninjas in Pyjamas became the first Brazilian team to reach the Six Invitational grand final, but lost against Spacestation Gaming. One year later, they became world champions after a win against Team Liquid.

Similarly, in 2023, w7m esports lost its first Six Invitational grand final after falling against G2 Esports. One year later, the Bulls claimed the hammer after taking down FaZe Clan. Now, one year later, FaZe Clan could become the third Brazilian team to lose a Six Invitational grand final just to win it the year after.

“What keeps a Rainbow Six Siege competitive player motivated is the adrenaline of competition, knowing that you can always achieve more, and more, that’s a big factor, we sacrifice a lot to reach our goals, then, when you feel like you’re close or also when you achieve them, you always want more, and that adrenaline is what keeps me going,” Handy explained.

One year later, Handy's time could be just around the corner. To become world champions, the third Brazilian team to do so, FaZe Clan will have to beat Team BDS, who have played in the last two BLAST R6 Major grand finals and won the Esports World Cup 2024.

"For sure, tomorrow will be a new day. I think we will come out with this victory and finally lift the hammer that was 'taken' from us last year," he concluded.

The match will kick off at 3:30 PM ET and will be played in Boston's MGM Music Hall. To know the time in your location, you can check it here.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.