Six Invitational 2025 Day 3 Roundup: Team BDS back to winning ways, Team Joel knocked out, and more!

With the third day of action of the Six Invitational 2025 being over, we already have a bunch of playoffs-bound teams as well as one eliminated roster.

Keep on reading to know more about what happened in today's matches:

Unwanted 2-0 Team Joel

Unwanted kicked off the action in Group A today with a 2-0 win against Team Joel. The result meant the Asian-majority roster would become the first side to be knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025.

The series included two 7-4 wins for Unwanted on Border and Kafe. Both maps followed similar scripts in where the Americans won four of their initial six rounds. It's also worth mentioning that three of Team Joel's eight rounds won against Unwanted were Jake "Leadr" Fortunato clutches.

All in all, the best player of the match was Gaven "Gaveni" Black, who finished the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.50 and a K-D of 28-12 (+16).

G2 Esports 2-0 Team Liquid

Despite struggling to find themselves throughout the whole season, qualifying to both Manchester and Montreal through Last Chance Qualifiers, it seems like G2 Esports have finally got the hang of it and today's win against Team Liquid is the perfect example.

Including wins on Lair and Chalet, the Europeans didn't hesitate and dominated the series against the Blue Cavalry to claim the team's second 2-0 victory in Boston. Thanks to today's win, the Europeans have become the first roster to lock a Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket spot.

Without a doubt, the Frenchman Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.48 and a K-D of 28-10 (+18). However, it's worth mentioning Karl "Alem4o" Zarth's performance as the Brazilian finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.37, an entry balance of 5-2 (+3), and a KOST of 91.

It's also worth mentioning that André "NESKWGA" Oliveira was 10 kills short from claiming his 1,000th Six Invitational kill. The Brazilian will likely surpass the tally on February 7, when the Blue Cavalry play against M80.

FURIA Esports 2-0 Team Secret

After losing to CAG Osaka in the first day of Six Invitational 2025 action, FURIA Esports got a very much needed 2-0 win against Team Secret.

The match began with a one-sided performance by FURIA Esports on Consulate, Team Secret's map pick. The game kicked off with a great Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia 1v4 clutch as he disabled the plant while three attackers were still alive. Eventually, the Brazilians closed out the map with a 7-2 win.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse was more close. However, despite Team Secret's best efforts to force the third map of the series, the world champions secured the four points with a 7-5 win on their map pick.

Despite maining Ram and Smoke, FelipoX was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.56, a K-D of 21-11 (+10), an entry balance of 4-0 (+4), and a KOST of 86. He was closely followed by João "Jv92" Vitor's 1.36.

After FURIA Esports' win against Team Secret, the Brazilians currently sit on fourth place only one point behind CAG Osaka, who have played one more match than the Black Panthers, two points behind FaZe Clan, and four points behind Shopify Rebellion.

Shopify Rebellion 2-0 CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka's hype train was abruptly stopped by Shopify Rebellion after the Americans defeated the Japanese with 7-5 and 7-2 scores on Lair and Clubhouse, respectively.

While the match was quite close in CAG Osaka's pick, Lair, the Americans ran over the Cyclops on Clubhouse as they completed a flawless attacking half. Eventually, Shopify Rebellion closed out the series despite losing the team's first two defenses.

Undoubtedly, the best player of the match was Jaylen "Ambi" Turk, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.38 after finishing the game with a K-D of 25-13 (+12) and a KPR of 1.19. Not far behind we find Damian "Surf" Medina and Richard "Rexen" Coronado, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.34 and 1.28, respectively.

It's also important to mention Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski's 1v1 clutch in Lair's final round, as the Japanese were one kill away from pushing the Americans to overtime.

Team BDS 2-0 RazaH Company

Following Team BDS' surprising defeat against DarkZero Esports on Tuesday, the French-majority roster needed to get back to winning ways; and they did thanks to a 2-0 win against RazaH Company.

Against one of the Cinderellas of the tournament, RazaH Company, the Esports World Cup 2024 managed to secure their first four points at the Six Invitational 2025. The team's 7-5 win on Nighthaven Labs was followed by a 7-4 win on Bank.

While Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22, two names clearly stole the show in the entry department as Théo "LikEfac" Mariano and Vitor "Peres" Peres got a combined entry balance of 14-6 (+8). Although both players got seven kills each, the Brazilian only was killed first two times.

DarkZero Esports 2-1 Team Falcons

DarkZero Esports redeemed themselves from their 4-7 defeat against Team Falcons at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal with a thrilling 2-1 win against the MENA League side.

Although the final result was a good one for the Americans, the purple roster had an underwhelming start to the series as Team Falcons got a 7-5 win on Nighthaven Labs. However, the Americans forced the third map of the series in what was the team's third overtime victory in Boston. Eventually, DarkZero Esports clinched the three points with a 7-4 win on Consulate.

Individually speaking, no players excelled in the match. Although Hashem "Hashom" Jafri's 1.15 was the highest SiegeGG rating of the series, Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez's 1.11 was the highest rating in DarkZero Esports' lineup.

With this result, DarkZero Esports currently sit in second place of Group B with seven points after three matches played. Considering they have yet to play against PSG Talon, the Americans will likely secure a spot at the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket tomorrow.

w7m esports 2-1 Virtus.pro

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions claimed a very important 2-1 victory against Virtus.pro after wins on Clubhouse and Border.

The Brazilians' initial 7-4 win on the German map was followed by a Russian 7-3 win on Skyscraper. Curiously enough, the Bulls defeated the Europeans on Border, the same map that saw w7m esports' former roster knocking out Virtus.pro of the Six Invitational 2024.

While Leonardo "Dash" Lopes was w7m esports' best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.17, it's worth mentioning Danila "dan" Dontsov's performances, especially while using Blackbeard. The Russian mained the American attacker and ended the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22.

After today's results in Group D, the Russians are still on top of the standings with one match left against SCARZ. Therefore, it's very likely they end the group stage with 12 points. Meanwhile, the Bulls have yet to play against Spacestation Gaming and SCARZ.

Oxygen Esports 2-0 SCARZ

Last but not least, Oxygen Esports closed the day with a 2-0 win against SCARZ. Once again, the Japanese roster felt extremely shaky, just like the team's performance against Spacestation Gaming. Logically, Oxygen Esports made the most of it.

The best example of SCARZ's sloppiness at the Six Invitational 2025 is found in today's match against the green roster. On Border, the Japanese threw away a 1v5 situation as Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias killed everyone within one minute.

Oxygen Esports' 7-3 win on Border was followed by a 7-5 win on Bank, where the Japanese looked slightly better. However, it was too late. After this result, the Japanese must win their games against Virtus.pro and w7m esports to still have a chance at surviving the group stage.

