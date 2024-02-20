Six Invitational 2024 Playoffs Day 1 MVP: soulz1

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Joao F. @itsmeERROR

Lucas "soulz1" Schinke has been named SiegeGG's MVP for the first day of the Six Invitational 2024 playoffs following his performances in FaZe Clan's wins against LOS and G2 Esports.

First, the Brazilian led the red roster in a 2-1 victory against LOS where he obtained a SiegeGG rating of 1.46. Against G2 Esports, soulz1 was the second-best-rated FaZe Clan player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16.

Overall, the Brazilian was crucial in the team's entry fragging department, where he got balances of 5-0 (+5) and 9-2 (+7) against LOS and G2 Esports, respectively. Additionally, combining both matches, he averaged a KOST of 77.5.

Thanks to his performances today, FaZe Clan became the first and so far only Brazilian roster to secure a spot at the Six Invitational 2024 Finals. The team's next match will be against Soniqs for a spot at the Six Invitational 2024 Upper Bracket Final.