Six Invitational 2024 Day 5 SiegeGG MVP: Handy

Thiago "Handy" Ferreira has been named SiegeGG's MVP for Day 5 of the Six Invitational 2024 following his performance against Wolves Esports.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.54, the Brazilian was crucial in his team's victory on Bank, where he completed a 1v2 clutch in the very first round of the series. Eventually, the team won the map in overtime.

The former FURIA Esports player went perfect on entries with an entry balance of 3-0 (+3) and registered the highest KOST of the match (85%). Additionally, the Brazilian finished the series with a survival ratio of 46 and a KPR of 1.23.

FaZe Clan's 2-0 against Wolves Esports saw the Brazilians climbing up to second place, right behind Spacestation Gaming. Meanwhile, the Frenchmen finished in third place.

Other players worth mentioning are André "NESKWGA" Oliveira and Jiheon "GoodBoy" Lee, who helped both Team Liquid and FearX, respectively, to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 playoffs.