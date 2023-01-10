Six Invitational 2023 Dates: When is the Six Invitational starting?

Rainbow Six Siege's biggest tournament of the year, the Six Invitational, is just around the corner! 20 teams from all around the world will gather in Montreal, Canada, to crown the new Rainbow Six Siege world champions.

For those unaware, the Six Invitational is the Rainbow Six Siege equivalent to the Worlds in League of Legends. It's the most important competition in the scene and its prize pool last year was $3 million!

Historically, the Six Invitational 2023 has always taken place in Montreal, Canada. However, due to restrictions in response to COVID-19, the Six Invitational was moved to Paris, France, in 2021, and Stockholm, Sweden, in 2022 and had no crowds.

Six Invitational Dates: When is the Six Invitational 2023 starting?

Ubisoft has already released the dates for the Six Invitational 2023.

The Six Invitational 2023 will start on Feb. 7 and will conclude on Feb. 19.

According to Ubisoft's official announcement, the Six Invitational 2023 will be divided into three phases: Group Stage, Playoffs Part 1, and Playoffs Part 2.

Group Stage: From Feb. 7 to Feb. 11.

Playoffs Part 1: From Feb. 13 to Feb. 15.

Playoffs Part 2: From Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.

Only the second part of the Playoffs will be open to the public. Six Invitational 2023 tickets are already on sale here!

Six Invitational 2023: Who is playing?

Teams can collect SI Points in regional leagues and international competitions, known as Six Majors. At the end of the season, the 16 teams with the most SI Points qualify for the Six Invitational 2023.

In January, teams have a second chance to qualify through the regional closed qualifiers. Each region -- Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC -- has its own regional qualifier.

These are the 16 teams that have qualified for the Six Invitational 2023 through the Global Standings:

European League (7 teams):

Team BDS

KOI

Wolves Esports

G2 Esports

Heroic

MNM Gaming

EU SI 2023 Closed Qualifier

North American League (6 teams):

DarkZero Esports

Astralis

M80

Oxygen Esports

Soniqs

NA SI 2023 Closed Qualifier

LATAM (4 teams):

w7m esports

Team Liquid

FaZe Clan

LOS oNe

APAC (3 teams):

Elevate

CYCLOPS athlete gaming

Dire Wolves

Six Invitational Winners

Initially, in 2017, the Six Invitational was split in two -- one for PC teams and another for XBOX One teams. Since 2018, the Six Invitational has been exclusive to PC rosters.

Six Invitational 2022 TSM Six Invitational 2021 Ninjas in Pyjamas Six Invitational 2020 Spacestation Gaming Six Invitational 2019 G2 Esports Six Invitational 2018 PENTA Six Invitational 2017 - PC Continuum Six Invitational 2017 - XBOX One Elevate

No team in Rainbow Six Siege has won the Six Invitational more than once, and with Continuum and PENTA out of the scene and with Ninjas in Pyjamas out of the competition, it's unlikely we will have a double winner any time soon.