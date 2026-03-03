SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 20th: Adrian

SiegeGG have named Adrian “Adrian” Tryka as the 20th best player in Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 10.

The Polish player was crucial in Team Secret’s season, being named the MVP at the Esports World Cup 2025. Alongside the European mix, Adrian also reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final.

Here's a look at Adrian's statistics in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.03

: 1.03 KD (+/-) : 745-692 (+53)

: 745-692 (+53) Entry (+/-) : 69-82 (-13)

: 69-82 (-13) Maps played : 97

: 97 KOST : 67%

: 67% KPR : 0.68

: 0.68 SRV : 36%

: 36% Clutches : 11

: 11 Plants : 34

: 34 HS% : 50

: 50 Operators mained: Ace and Warden

Adrian recently signed for North American side Wildcard, exiting the Europe and MENA region for the first time in his career. Wildcard now have two imports from the old continent, including the Polish player and Joan "bbySharKK" Benito.