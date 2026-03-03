SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 19th: FelipoX

SiegeGG have named Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia as the 19th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10.

The Brazilian IGL was a crucial part of FURIA's roster. Although his stats weren't the greatest individually speaking, he had a great start to the season as he claimed RE:L0:AD's MVP.

The 24-year-old commanded the Black Panthers in another successful year for them, where they won back-to-back South American stages, finished in third place of the Esports World Cup 2025, as well as reaching the stage of the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026.

Here's a look at FelipoX's stats in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 0.99

: 0.99 KD (+/-) : 712-717 (-5)

: 712-717 (-5) Entry (+/-) : 61-66 (-5)

: 61-66 (-5) Maps played : 99

: 99 KOST : 66%

: 66% KPR : 0.65

: 0.65 SRV : 34%

: 34% Clutches : 14

: 14 Plants : 18

: 18 HS% : 44

: 44 Operators mained: Twitch and Smoke