SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 18th: Loira

SiegeGG have named Roberto "Loira" Camargo as the 18th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The Brazilian import was one of G2 Esports' best players of the year in what was his first full season as a samurai.

Loira's best numbers came in the first half of the season where he averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.10 and 1.19 in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 and the Esports World Cup 2025, respectively. In fact, he was named as one of the five EVPs of the Esports World Cup 2025.

Although the Brazilian's second half of the season wasn't as rock-solid, he still was one of G2 Esports' best players, leading the stats of the team alongside Rookie of the Year Zack "Stompn" Lamb.

Here's a look at Loira's stats in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.05

: 1.05 KD (+/-) : 847-760 (+87)

: 847-760 (+87) Entry (+/-) : 152-136 (+16)

: 152-136 (+16) Maps played : 93

: 93 KOST : 62%

: 62% KPR : 0.81

: 0.81 SRV : 27%

: 27% Clutches : 11

: 11 Plants : 15

: 15 HS% : 52

: 52 Operators mained: Dokkaebi and Ela