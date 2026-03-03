SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 17th: Kheyze

SiegeGG have named Diego "Kheyze" Zanello as the 17th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The Brazilian had some really strong performances throughout the year, including RE:L0:AD, where he was one of the tournament's EVP, and the Six Invitational 2026.

However, he had some other performances that heavily contrasted with his best displays. At the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Esports World Cup 2025, the Brazilian averaged ratings of 0.86 and 0.89. Combining both competitions, he got a negative K-D and a negative entry balance.

Regionally, across Stage 1 and Stage 2, Kheyze averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.11. Meanwhile, in South America's Regional Finals, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.16.

Here's a look at Kheyze's stats in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.07

: 1.07 KD (+/-) : 892-769 (+123)

: 892-769 (+123) Entry (+/-) : 150-122 (+28)

: 150-122 (+28) Maps played : 99

: 99 KOST : 65%

: 65% KPR : 0.81

: 0.81 SRV : 30%

: 30% Clutches : 10

: 10 Plants : 4

: 4 HS% : 53

: 53 Operators mained: Deimos and Lesion