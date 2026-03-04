SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 15th: Reeps96

SiegeGG have named Wu "Reeps96" Weichen as the 15th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The Chinese player didn't get any individual awards for his international efforts, but he led the standings of some of the most popular categories tracked.

Alongside Weibo Gaming, Reeps96 won two Asia League 2025 stages and the APAC League Regional Finals 2025. The Asian roster also reached the Top 8 of the Six Invitational 2026 and the Esports World Cup 2025. At the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Weibo Gaming finished in 9th - 11th place.

It's worth mentioning that we didn't produce stats for the Asia League 2025 meaning that his overall SiegeGG rating for Year 10, as well as other stats such as his entry record, only include performances in the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Six Invitational 2026, the APAC Major Munich Qualifier, and the APAC Regional Finals 2025. We have marked with a * those stats that only include the competitions just mentioned.

Keeping this in mind, here's a look at Reeps96's individual stats for Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.15* (1st)

: 1.15* (1st) KD (+/-) : 796-590 (+206) (1st)

: 796-590 (+206) (1st) Entry (+/-) : 74-57 (+17)*

: 74-57 (+17)* Maps played : 51*

: 51* KOST : 67%*

: 67%* KPR : 0.87* (3rd)

: 0.87* (3rd) SRV : 33%*

: 33%* Clutches : 9*

: 9* Plants : 9*

: 9* HS% : 49*

: 49* Operators mained: Twitch and Mute*