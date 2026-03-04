Skip navigation (Press enter)
SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 14th: Gunnar

Gunnar is in the list after his performance for M80 this season.

Gunnar SiegeGG Year 10 Awards
David Via

SiegeGG have named Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff as the 14th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. Although the American player wasn't one of the EVPs in M80's BLAST R6 Major Munich victory, he was the MVP in the grand final clash against Team Falcons.

Internationally, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10, Gunnar was the best M80 player at the Six Invitational 2026. He was the team's second-best player at the BLAST R6 Major Munich with a SiegeGG rating of 1.07.

It's also worth noting his two performances in North America's Regional Finals, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.18.

In addition to that, Gunnar finished with the highest entry balance in Year 10.

Here's a look at Gunnar's stats across all competitions he played in Year 10:

  • SiegeGG Rating: 1.06
  • KD (+/-): 785-698 (+87)
  • Entry (+/-): 182-127 (+55) (1st)
  • Maps played: 89
  • KOST: 65%
  • KPR: 0.78
  • SRV: 30%
  • Clutches: 7
  • Plants: 15
  • HS%: 50
  • Operators mained: Dokkaebi and Fenrir

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.

