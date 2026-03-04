SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 13th: Ambi

SiegeGG have named Jaylen "Ambi" Turk as the 13th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. He averaged the eighth-highest SiegeGG rating of the season (1.11) and he's tied in this metric with Marc "jume" Steinmann and Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias.

The former Soniqs player was particularly good in North America, finishing with SiegeGG ratings of 1.25 and 1.09 in the first stage and the Regional Finals, respectively. His second stage was a bit underwhelming, though, finishing with a SiegeGG rating of 0.99.

At the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Ambi was the best player in Shopify Rebellion with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23. Meanwhile, he was the team's second-best player at the Six Invitational 2026 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.09.

Shopify Rebellion qualified for every international event this year and their best result came in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as they reached the playoffs of the Esports World Cup 2025. Whilst the team's results weren't the expected ones outside of North America, Ambi was arguably one of the best players of the season.

Here's a look at Ambi's statistics across all of the tournaments played in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.11 (8th)

: 1.11 (8th) KD (+/-) : 720-611 (+109) (14th)

: 720-611 (+109) (14th) Entry (+/-) : 127-96 (+31) (5th)

: 127-96 (+31) (5th) Maps played : 76

: 76 KOST : 68%

: 68% KPR : 0.83

: 0.83 SRV : 29%

: 29% Clutches : 10

: 10 Plants : 12

: 12 HS% : 50

: 50 Operators mained: Dokkaebi and Fenrir