SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 12th: dfuzr

SiegeGG have named Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari as the 12th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The North American player was one of the EVPs at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. He was a crucial part of M80's season, both internationally and regionally.

The American was extraordinarily consistent in the first half of the season, claiming SiegeGG ratings of 1.07 and 1.11 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 of North America's top flight. At the BLAST R6 Major Munich, dfuzr was the highest-rated player of the championship-winning roster with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.08. Unfortunately, his performances in North America's Regional Finals and the Six Invitational 2026 lowered his final position on the standings.

Here's a look at dfuzr's statistics across all of the tournaments played in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.06

: 1.06 KD (+/-) : 772-681 (+91)

: 772-681 (+91) Entry (+/-) : 113-94 (+19)

: 113-94 (+19) Maps played : 89

: 89 KOST : 66%

: 66% KPR : 0.77

: 0.77 SRV : 32%

: 32% Clutches : 10

: 10 Plants : 13

: 13 HS% : 52

: 52 Operators mained: Gridlock and Aruni