SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Playoffs Day 3 MVP: Noa

Noah "Noa" Urwitz has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the third day of the Six Invitational 2026 playoffs after his performance against Weibo Gaming.

The Swede was Team Secret's best player as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.44. Across the four matches played on Tuesday, his rating was the highest one.

Team Secret faced off against Weibo Gaming on Lair and Border. First, the Europeans handed the APAC roster a 7-5 defeat on Lair. Then, they closed out the series with another 7-5 win, this time on Border.

Noa was splendid and his aggressiveness was hugely important for Team Secret. The Swede finished the series with an outstanding entry balance of 9-1 (+8), getting three times the number of entries Weibo Gaming ended up claiming.

Here's a deeper look at Noa's stats in Team Secret's 2-0 victory against Weibo Gaming:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.44

: 1.44 K-D : 27-16 (+11)

: 27-16 (+11) Entry : 9-1 (+8)

: 9-1 (+8) KOST : 83

: 83 KPR : 1.12

: 1.12 SRV : 33%

: 33% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Ace and Ela