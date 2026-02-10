SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Playoffs Day 3 MVP: Noa

Noah "Noa" Urwitz has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the third day of the Six Invitational 2026 playoffs after his performance against Weibo Gaming.
The Swede was Team Secret's best player as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.44. Across the four matches played on Tuesday, his rating was the highest one.
Team Secret faced off against Weibo Gaming on Lair and Border. First, the Europeans handed the APAC roster a 7-5 defeat on Lair. Then, they closed out the series with another 7-5 win, this time on Border.
Noa was splendid and his aggressiveness was hugely important for Team Secret. The Swede finished the series with an outstanding entry balance of 9-1 (+8), getting three times the number of entries Weibo Gaming ended up claiming.
Here's a deeper look at Noa's stats in Team Secret's 2-0 victory against Weibo Gaming:
- SiegeGG Rating: 1.44
- K-D: 27-16 (+11)
- Entry: 9-1 (+8)
- KOST: 83
- KPR: 1.12
- SRV: 33%
- Clutches: 1
- Plants: 1
- Operators mained: Ace and Ela
Team Secret's next opponent in the Six Invitational 2026 will be Wildcard as the loser will be sent back home, whilst the winner will play against the winner of the series between FURIA and Fluxo W7M. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.