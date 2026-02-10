SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Playoffs Day 2 MVP: Dodez

Denis "Dodez" Navas has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the second day of the Six Invitational 2026 playoffs a after his performances against FaZe Clan and Oxygen Esports.

The Brazilian was Fluxo W7M's best player in both matches. His best rating came in the team's series against Oxygen Esports, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.58 despite playing three maps.

Today's victories mean the Brazilians are now one win away from reaching the Six Invitational 2026 Finals, which currently include FURIA, Team Falcons, Wildcard, and FaZe Clan. Tomorrow, Fluxo W7M, Team Secret, Weibo Gaming, and Spacestation will have the chance to qualify for the stage celebrated in Paris' Adidas Arena.

Here's a look at Dodez's combined stats from his performances against FaZe Clan and Oxygen Esports:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.35

: 1.35 K-D : 73-39 (+34)

: 73-39 (+34) Entry : 3-2 (+2)

: 3-2 (+2) KOST : 67

: 67 KPR : 1.08

: 1.08 SRV : 42%

: 42% Clutches : 2

: 2 Plants : 3

: 3 Operators mained: Ace and Nomad / Goyo