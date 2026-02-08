SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Playoffs Day 1 MVP: Jv92

João "Jv92" Vitor has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the first day of action in the Six Invitational 2026 playoffs following his performances against Team Heretics and Weibo Gaming.

FURIA's second-place finish in Group B meant that the Brazilians had to start the Upper Bracket action from the first round. There, the Black Panthers ran over Team Heretics as they handed the Tier 2 side 7-4 and 7-2 defeats. Later, the Six Invitational 2024 champions defeated the APAC Regional Finals champions.

Here's a look at Jv92's combined stats across the matches against Team Heretics and Weibo Gaming:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.31

: 1.31 K-D : 45-25 (+20)

: 45-25 (+20) Entry : 7-9 (-2)

: 7-9 (-2) KOST : 67

: 67 KPR : 1.14

: 1.14 SRV : 42%

: 42% Clutches : 0

: 0 Plants : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Ying and Hibana / Tubarao and Wamai

With these victories, FURIA reached the Six Invitational 2026 Finals. However, before Friday's action, the Black Panthers will have to play against Team Falcons as the winner will reach the Upper Bracket Final.