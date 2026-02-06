SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 5 MVP: Stompn

SiegeGG has named Zack "Stompn" Lamb as the best player of the Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 5 after his performance in G2 Esports' 2-1 win against FaZe Clan.

G2 Esports desperately needed a victory against the Six Invitational 2025 champions as a defeat would knock out the samurais from the competition. Despite a slow start, the samurai's flawless victory on Lair was followed by a thrilling 7-5 victory on Border.

Whilst the rookie's performance against the Brazilians on Fortress was rather underwhelming, the American stole the show with 2.07 and 1.61 performances in the final two maps of the series.

Here's a look at Stompn's numbers against FaZe Clan:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.42

: 1.42 K-D : 35-21 (+14)

: 35-21 (+14) Entry : 4-1 (+3)

: 4-1 (+3) KOST : 84

: 84 KPR : 1.06

: 1.06 SRV : 36%

: 36% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 2

: 2 Operators mained: Brava and Azami

G2 Esports will start their Six Invitational 2026 playoff run from the Lower Bracket. The samurai will have to face off against the losing side of the match between M80 and Spacestation.