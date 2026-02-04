SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 3 MVP: HerdsZ

SiegeGG has named Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina as the best player of the Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 3 after his performance in FURIA's 2-0 win against Elevate.

The Brazilian's performance against Elevate is the fourth-best by any player in a BO3 series at the Six Invitational. His SiegeGG rating of 1.82 only falls behind André "Nesk" Oliveira (2.64 vs. ROOM FACTORY and 1.83 vs. MIBR) and Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov (1.89 vs. SANDBOX Gaming).

At the time of writing, HerdsZ averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.52 after five maps played—three of them against Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists Team Falcons.

Here's a look at HerdsZ's numbers in FURIA's match against Elevate:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.82

: 1.82 K-D : 32-10 (+22)

: 32-10 (+22) Entry : 6-2 (+4)

: 6-2 (+4) KOST : 80

: 80 KPR : 1.52

: 1.52 SRV : 52%

: 52% Operators mained: IQ and Mute

FURIA's next match will be tomorrow as the Brazilians will play against Daystar at 11 AM CET. As both teams have already qualified for the playoffs, they are now only playing for seeding.