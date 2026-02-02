Skip navigation (Press enter)
SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 1 MVP: Jv92

Mr. Consistency.

Jv92 FURIA
David Via

João "Jv92" Vitor has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the first day of action in the Six Invitational 2026 group stage.

The Brazilian was the highest-rated player in the Black Panthers' win against Team Falcons. With this victory, the Six Invitational 2025 Top 3 side is now favorite to claim Group B's top seed.

Although other players such as Daystar's Lin "Pikan" Yu-siang, Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani, or Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak finished with higher ratings than Jv92's, we believe the caliber of the team in front is also worth considering. The Brazilian kept a really strong SiegeGG rating despite playing three maps and facing a title contender. Nevertheless, we have considered them for this individual distinction too.

Here's a look at Jv92's stats in his match against Team Falcons at the Six Invitational 2026:

  • SiegeGG Rating: 1.33
  • K-D: 32-16 (+16)
  • Entry: 5-3 (+2)
  • KOST: 76
  • KPR: 1.07
  • SRV: 46%
  • Clutches: 0
  • Operators mained: Flores and Ela

FURIA won't be playing tomorrow as the Brazilians will return to action on Wednesday, when they will play against Elevate. It will be the group's only full-Brazilian side.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.

