SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 1 MVP: Jv92

João "Jv92" Vitor has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the first day of action in the Six Invitational 2026 group stage.

The Brazilian was the highest-rated player in the Black Panthers' win against Team Falcons. With this victory, the Six Invitational 2025 Top 3 side is now favorite to claim Group B's top seed.

Although other players such as Daystar's Lin "Pikan" Yu-siang, Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani, or Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak finished with higher ratings than Jv92's, we believe the caliber of the team in front is also worth considering. The Brazilian kept a really strong SiegeGG rating despite playing three maps and facing a title contender. Nevertheless, we have considered them for this individual distinction too.

Here's a look at Jv92's stats in his match against Team Falcons at the Six Invitational 2026:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.33

: 1.33 K-D : 32-16 (+16)

: 32-16 (+16) Entry : 5-3 (+2)

: 5-3 (+2) KOST : 76

: 76 KPR : 1.07

: 1.07 SRV : 46%

: 46% Clutches : 0

: 0 Operators mained: Flores and Ela

FURIA won't be playing tomorrow as the Brazilians will return to action on Wednesday, when they will play against Elevate. It will be the group's only full-Brazilian side.