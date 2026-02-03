SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Day 2 MVP: NearZ

Nicolas "NearZ" Fresnel has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for Day 2 of the Six Invitational 2026 group stage. The Brazilian led Dplus KIA to a 2-0 victory against Shopify Rebellion.
Dplus KIA secured an early lead in the series after a 7-4 win on Chalet. The former Six Karma player was the best player there with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30 and a KOST of 82. His performance only got better, as he was the best player in Dplus KIA's 7-1 win on Lair—where NearZ averaged a SiegeGG rating of 2.13 and a K-D of 14-4 (+10) and a KPR of 1.75.
Here's a look at NearZ's overall stats in Dplus KIA's 2-0 victory against Shopify Rebellion:
- SiegeGG Rating: 1.65
- K-D: 26-12 (+14)
- Entry: 4-2 (+2)
- KOST: 78
- KPR: 1.37
- SRV: 36%
- Clutches: 1
- Operators mained: Montagne and Azami
Dplus KIA's next match in the competition will happen tomorrow as the Brazilians will play against G2 Esports at 6 PM CET. Their last group stage match will be on Thursday, when they will play against FaZe Clan.
