SiegeGG Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 MVP: Adrian

Adrian "Adrian" Tryka has been chosen as SiegeGG's Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 MVP after a really consistent display for the European mix throughout the whole competition.

The team's support was a crucial part of Team Secret in the group stage with a SiegeGG rating of 1.41 against Team Falcons, after collecting a K-D of 16-7 (+9) against the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists despite mainly playing Ace and Smoke. Against w7m esports, the 19-year-old finished the game as Team Secret's third-highest rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.17.

Against Weibo Gaming and Spacestation Gaming, the young support was also a pivotal piece in the team with SiegeGG ratings of 1.15 and 1.21, respectively. Finally, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.14 against G2 Esports in the Siege X Esports World Cup grand final, only surpassed by G2 Esports' Zach "Stompn" Lamb (1.34) and Team Secret's Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani.

Here's a complete look at Adrian's numbers at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025:

Average SiegeGG rating: 1.20 (6th)

K-D: 83-55 (+28) (3rd)

KOST: 74% (4th)

KPR: 0.80 (15th)

SRV: 47% (2nd)

Plants: 5 (4th)

With today's victory against G2 Esports, Adrian and his teammates have been crowned as Siege X Esports World Cup champions. This result has awarded the team with USD$750,000 and 1,000 EWC 2025 Points.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.