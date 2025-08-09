SiegeGG Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 EVPs: Stompn, Loira, NoaUrz, nade, and Savage

Although Team Secret's Adrian "Adrian" Tryka has been named as SiegeGG's Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 MVP, there was no chance we wouldn't name our five EVPs. After careful consideration, we have chosen the following names for this list, including two players from G2 Esports, two from Team Secret, and one from FURIA Esports.

Zach "Stompn" Lamb

The American player stole the show in Riyadh throughout the whole length of the competition after shining in what was his first international competition. Alongside his teammate Roberto "Loira" Camargo, the American youngster led the samurai to the Siege X Esports World Cup grand final. Unfortunately for the EML 2025 Stage 1 champions, it wasn't meant to be, as Team Secret stomped G2 Esports when it mattered the most.

While Team Secret handled G2 Esports a one-sided 0-3 defeat, Stompn was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34. He was also G2 Esports' best man against FURIA Esports in their 2-1 victory against the Black Panthers, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26.

All in all, Stompn finished as the fifth-highest rated player with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.23 after 13 maps played. The other four players above him are from teams that only competed in four or five maps in the Siege X Esports World Cup.

Roberto "Loira" Camargo

As we mentioned earlier, Loira's performance was brilliant too. Together with Stompn, the duo seemed unstoppable in most of the maps they played. The Brazilian finished the competition with the second-highest K-D in the competition, only surpassed by the former XBOX content creator, and averaged the seventh-highest SiegeGG rating (1.19) after 13 maps played.

It's also worth mentioning that the former Black Dragons player got the best entry record of the competition, with an entry balance of 29-18 (+11). He also finished the competition with the fifth-highest KPR.

Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz

While Adrian has stolen the show due to his consistency during the whole Siege X Esports World Cup, the Swede was class too, especially during the playoffs. He was the best player in Team Secret's win against Weibo Gaming and got positive ratings against Spacestation and G2 Esports too. Only looking at his playoff performances, the 21-year-old averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.15.

Felipe "nade" Ferreira

The RE:L0:AD champion was FURIA Esports' best player in the Siege X Esports World Cup with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.09 after 13 maps played. He was the highest planter in the competition and finished the tournament with a KOST of 72.

While these numbers are pretty common in nade, he surprisingly finished with the best K-D in his team with a K-D of 110-96 (+14). It's also worth mentioning he finished with a survival rate of 36.

Lucas "Savage" Alves

Last but not least, we have chosen Team Liquid's IGL Savage to complete the list. The Portuguese finished the tournament as Team Secret's third-best rated player with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.08. He averaged the fourth best survival ratio and was also one of the only six players to clutch three or more rounds.

