SiegeGG Debrief | NA on top, LATAM ping drama!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, where Shikhar Gupta takes us through the best action during group stage of the Charlotte Major.

Missed the Charlotte Major group stage? Here's our Debrief of the entire situation with ALL the top moments, including:

✅ Ping drama with LATAM teams ✅ NA on top in NA ✅ SiegeGG video content involving YOU, the fans ✅ SiegeGG $50 sign competition ✅ ...and more!

Also, be sure to check out the rest of our CHarlotte Major content, which can be found here.

#News#Esports#Six Major#Charlotte Major