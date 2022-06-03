SiegeGG Charlotte Major 'Best Sign' contest top four: VOTE NOW

We asked and you answered!

The dust is settling on the Six Charlotte Major as we gear up for Stage 2 in a few weeks, but after a good two weeks of rest, recovery, and deliberation, SiegeGG has decided our pick of top four signs from the Charlotte Major.

There was some fantastic art, some touching tributes, and top-tier memes, but there can only be one person to win the $50 in R6 Credits -- and your votes will decide who that will be.

So, here are our top-four. Time to get voting on Twitter!

Option 1

Option 2

Option 3

(Photo: @JosephM84729999, Twitter)

Option 4

(Photo: Ubisoft/Eric Anamalay)

If any of the four options are your sign, contact us on Twitter by sending us a DM, or email us at [email protected] in case you win to get your code for the R6 credits.

And while you're here on our site, check out our gallery of images from the Charlotte Major to relive all the heart-stopping action.