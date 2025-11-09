SiegeGG BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage Day 2 MVP: dfuzr

Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for his contribution to M80's victory against the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions Team Secret. The American's performance was crucial for M80's qualification for the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs.

The ELEMENT TWO champion didn't end up with the highest SiegeGG rating of the match; however, his contributions on Lair were differential was he finished the map with a SiegeGG rating of 1.90 and a K-D of 13-5 (+8) in only nine rounds played. Although he was absolutely on fire in the early stages of the match, he stole the show on Round 8 with a 4K while playing Ash.

On Kafe, dfuzr got another 4K, this time with Aruni. His play was enough to change the flow of the match, kicking off a streak that would last for three more rounds. Although Team Secret pushed them to overtime, the Americans ended up securing the win.

Here's a look at dfuzr's stats against Team Secret:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.22

: 1.22 K-D : 36-27 (+9)

: 36-27 (+9) Entry : 6-2 (+4)

: 6-2 (+4) KOST : 68%

: 68% KPR : 0.97

: 0.97 SRV : 27%

: 27% Clutches : 0

: 0 Plants : 0

: 0 Operators mained: Gridlock and Aruni

Other M80 members like Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo and Gaven "Gaveni" Black have been considered for this honor. We also considered Fatih "Solotov" Türker, who got a SiegeGG rating of 1.43 against the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports. Curiously enough, the Turkish was awarded with the Day 1 MVP for his efforts against Shopify Rebellion and Dplus.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.