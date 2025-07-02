Siege X Y10S2.2 Patch Notes: Dual Front change, bug fixes, maintenance time, and more!

Ubisoft have released the Y10S2.2 Patch Notes explaining what bug and audio fixes will be made in Siege X's upcoming update.

The maintenance to release these tweaks to Siege X will take place on July 2, 2025, at 1 PM UTC and 9 AM EDT. The downtime is expected to be up to 60 minutes.

In short terms, Y10S2.2 is bringing minimal bug and audio fixes that should improve the players' daily experience. These fixes target some of the brand-new features introduced with the release of Siege X, like Clash's CCE Shield, the upgraded rappelling system, and others.

Additionally, Dual Front fans will be happy to know that Ubisoft has changed the health of a downed operator. Starting from Y10S2.2, players downed will have 50 HP — meaning it will be easier to kill them when injured.

Here's a complete look at what's changing in Siege X's Y10S2.2 Patch:

Dual Front

The health of a downed Operator is now 50.

Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Clash's CCE Shield can stop Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb when equipped.

FIXED - Thermite's Exothermic Charge and the Hard Breach Charge are not destroyed by electricity if they're deployed before electricity is active.

FIXED - Explosives injure Operators through drone vents protected by metal sheets.

FIXED - Operator gets stuck on the window frame after trying to rappel through while an ally is placing a barricade.

FIXED - Passive healing resets after securing an enemy sector in Dual Front.

FIXED - Skopos's Idle Shell blocks players from reinforcing a wall from inside.

FIXED - Rappelling through a window doesn't kill enemy Operators in online Custom Games.

Operators

FIXED - Clash's leg clips through her CCE Shield while crouched.

User Experience

FIXED - PlayStation® players receive a free weekend expired error while trying to access Siege X.

FIXED - Tactical map spawn locations during the Planning Phase can't be selected.

FIXED - Climb and Rappel action reminders are present while Clash's CCE Shield is expanded and the taser is active.

FIXED - Wamai's elite Director of Acquisition's badge is displayed in badge list when bundle is unowned.

FIXED - Clash's elite Honor-Bound Shield badge is displayed in badge list when bundle is unowned.

FIXED - The hostage icon appears in the scoreboard for every player that is killed while carrying the hostage.

FIXED - Missing thumbnail for M249 Filigree Blaster weapon skin.

FIXED - Change Operator button in Shooting Range doesn't work.

FIXED - FPS drops to 1 on modernized maps during transition between rounds.

FIXED - Stuttering during gameplay for users with Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

FIXED - SFX for Valkyrie's paragon Quintessence of Form victory celebration's plays in the background while scrolling through the bundle content in fullscreen view.

FIXED - Level of detail issues in the District map of Dual Front.

FIXED - Lighting issues in the District map of Dual Front.

FIXED - First time booting Siege starts in a borderless window that behaves like fullscreen when the monitor's resolution is higher than 1600x900.

FIXED - Alibi's elite Sophisticated Veneer ability skin has morphing level of detail issues.

FIXED - Play again button for Field Training has a missing graphic in the Play hub.

Audio

FIXED - Motion sensors in 1F Visa Office of Consulate map don't make sound when an Operator passes through them.

Keep in mind that you can report any bug you experience through Ubisoft's official platform R6Fix. We encourage you to do so as the game's developers use the players' feedback to improve Siege X.

