Siege X Showdown Twitch Drops: Glaz bundle, dates, how to unlock, and more!

The first time-limited event of Siege X is finally here! Ubisoft is bringing back the wild west game mode Showdown after an almost four-year absence, as it was last available in September 2021.

For those unaware, Showdown is a time-limited 3v3 game mode that follows Secure Area rules. Played on the exclusive map Fort Truth, teams have one minute and a half to kill their enemies or successfully secure the site.

One of Showdown's most characteristic traits is the weapon selection: players only have access to the BOSG.12.2 and the LFP586. In other words, if you don't have a great aim, you will struggle!

The playable operators in Siege's Showdown are Rook, Caveira, Alibi, Maestro, Kaid, Twitch, Ash, Maveric, Capitão, and Glaz. We assume that Sentry and Striker will be playable too, as Recruit was part of the game mode in the past.

To celebrate the return of Showdown and to promote the game mode, Ubisoft has released special Siege X Showdown Twitch Drops. These will allow players to unlock Glaz's Showdown bundle by watching selected Twitch streams.

Here's everything you need to know about the Siege X Showdown Twitch Drops:

When will the Siege X Showdown Twitch Drops be available?

The Siege X Showdown Twitch Drops will be available for two weeks, from June 25, 2025, to July 9, 2025.

We expect the Twitch Drops to be available for the whole duration of the event. Therefore, it's safe to say Showdown will be removed of the game again on July 9, 2025.

How do Siege X Showdown's Twitch Drops work?

In Siege X, players can unlock skins for freem by watching selected Twitch streams. When drops are active, viewers are rewarded with in-game items every time a specific amount of view time has been gathered. This means that viewers don't have to remain active in the chat; as long as they are on, time ticks!

However, in order to be eligible, viewers must link their Twitch and their Ubisoft accounts.

How to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts?

Linking your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts is easy. Follow the next steps to quickly have it done:

Set up and verify your Twitch account.

Go to Ubisoft's official drops website.

Select Get Started.

Select Login with Twitch.

In the pop-up, log into your Twitch account.

Then, log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive Twitch Drops on.

After following the steps, you should be able to unlock Siege's Twitch Drops. However, unlocking them doesn't mean you automatically get them to your account. You must manually claim them on Twitch's rewards site! You will be able to do so after watching selected streams for a specific amount of time. Keep on reading to know more about how long it will take you!

What do the Siege X Showdown Twitch Drops include?

The Siege X Showdown Twitch Drops include a variant of Glaz's Showdown Bundle. Here's a look at what items are included in the drops as well as the needed time to unlock them:

30 minutes: Glaz's Showdown operator card

1 hour: Glaz's Showdown headhear

3 hours: Glaz's Showdown uniform

5 hours: Glaz's Showdown weapon skin for his OTs-03

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.