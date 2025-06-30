Siege X's next Siege Cup to be played on July 5

The Siege Cup is back to Rainbow Six Siege. For the first time since Siege X's release on June 10, 2025, players will have the chance to take part in this competitive game mode as the next Siege Cup will be played on Friday, July 5.

As in previous editions, the Siege Cup that will be played on July 5 will be split into five regions, including Europe and MENA, North America, LATAM, Oceania, and APAC.

Each regional Siege Cup follows its own time schedule, although all of them kick off between 8 PM and 9 PM local time. Here's a more accurate look at the starting times:

North America Siege Cup: 9 PM EST

Europe and MENA Siege Cup: 9 PM CEST

LATAM Siege Cup: 9 PM BRT

Oceania Siege Cup: 8 PM AEDT

APAC Siege Cup: 8 PM UTC

By taking part in the Siege Cup, players will earn Competitive Coins which they will be able to use to unlock Competitive Packs — a collection that includes extremely rare items.

Fortunately, the upcoming Siege Cup will be played on a Saturday. Before May 2025, the Siege Cup used to take place on Friday, which meant a lot of students and workers who enjoy Rainbow Six Siege couldn't take part in the action.

It's also worth mentioning that, although Rainbow Six Siege became a free-access video game with the release of Siege X, newcomers won't have the chance to compete in the tournament — unless they upgrade to the game's full version.

For more information about the Siege Cup, make sure to check out our Siege Cup guide. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.