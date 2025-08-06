Siege X Esports World Cup playoffs bracket revealed

After two heated days of Rainbow Six Siege X chaos in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, we finally know the eight teams that will compete in the Siege X Esports World Cup playoffs.

The top four seeds were locked on Day 1 after Shopify Rebellion, Virtus.pro, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Secret won their respective brackets. Today, four more teams clinched one of the remaining four spots in the playoffs.

Here's a look at tomorrow's matches, which will start at 5 PM CEST:

Virtus.pro vs. FURIA Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. G2 Esports

Shopify Rebellion vs. Spacestation Gaming

Team Secret vs. Weibo Gaming

It's fair to say the group stage of the Siege X Esports World Cup has had a bunch of upsets as last year's champions, now under Team Falcons, were eliminated during the first day of action. Meanwhile, earlier today, the Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan were also sent back home. Finally, it's also worth mentioning that Weibo Gaming will represent APAC in the Siege X EWC playoffs after beating DarkZero Esports against all of the odds.

