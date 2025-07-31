Siege X Esports World Cup Group A: Matches, predictions, storylines, and more!

The Siege X Esports World Cup is kicking off next week. Between August 5 and August 9, sixteen of the best Rainbow Six Siege X teams in the world will fight to lift the trophy and bring home a share of the competition's prize pool, a staggering USD$2M.

To know more about the teams, we have written a guide for each group. In this article we have had a look at the initial four clashes of Group A and their potential outcomes.

G2 Esports vs. Gen.G Esports

Prediction: G2 Esports 1-0 Gen.G Esports

G2 Esports and Gen.G Esports will clash for the second time this season in their first match in the Siege X Esports World Cup. The last and only time they met was in the Europe and MENA Leaegue 2025 Stage 1 when G2 Esports handled the French-speaking roster a 2-7 defeat on Nighthaven Labs. Back then, Jack "Doki" Robertson stole the show with a SiegeGG rating of 2.01.

With only one defeat so far this stage — a 7-8 defeat against Team BDS — and an unbeaten playoff run including wins against Virtus.pro, Team Secret, and Team Falcons, G2 Esports are favorites to take down Gen.G Esports.

Here are some storylines that are worth mentioning:

Gen.G Esports' core has never won against G2 Esports. Throughout the 2024 season, the samurai handled the French players two BO1 and two BO3 defeats — the latter two coming in Manchester and Montreal's LCQ grand finals.

The last time G2 Esports played against an European team at an international competition was against Team BDS at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Back then, the samurai secured a 2-0. It has been 28 international matches since then.

Weibo Gaming vs. Shopify Rebellion

Prediction: Weibo Gaming 0-1 Shopify Rebellion

The Siege X Esports World Cup will be Weibo Gaming's first international appearance in Rainbow Six Siege X's esports scene. The lineup's first match will be against Shopify Rebellion.

The Americans head to Riyadh after a rock-solid run in the North America League 2025 Stage 1. Curiously enough, either of these teams have lost a BO1 this season, with Weibo Gaming and Shopify Rebellion going 6-1 and 8-1, respectively. Logically, Shopify Rebellion's run is more impressive, considering they played two more games and their oppositions.

Considering both team's recent performances, and keeping in mind this game will be a BO1 series, everything could happen. However, the Americans are the favorites to win the game, especially considering the way they got knocked out of the North America League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs — after back-to-back overtime defeats against the eventual champions, Spacestation.

Here are some storylines that are worth mentioning:

William "Spoit" Löfstedt will make his international debut for Shopify Rebellion against his former Rogue and KOI coach Matthew "meepeY" Sharples. Together, they won the Six Berlin Major and reached the Six Invitational 2023 Top 6.

The last time the former Bleed Esports core won a game against a North American team was their 2-1 win against M80 at the Six Invitational 2024. Since then, Wu "Reeps96" Weichen, Aldi "Hovenherst" Firmansyah, Taylor "Terdsta" Ching * and the team's current assistant coach Patrick "MentalistC" Fan have lost five games against North American rosters.

*Terdsta wasn't part of Team Joel at the Six Invitational 2025, so he has lost three instead of five. However, as he was part of Bleed Esports, we felt mentioning him was the right thing to do.

BNK FEARX vs. Virtus.pro

Prediction: BNK FEARX 0-1 Virtus.pro

BNK FEARX head to the Siege X Esports World Cup after a rock-solid performance in the APAC North League 2025 Stage 1 where the South Koreans produced a run that included nine wins and only one defeat — a 4-7 loss against KINOTROPE gaming in the second playday of the season. This, combined with the team's Top 8 finish in RE:L0:AD, are enough to give fans some hope.

However, the team will make their debut in the competition against Virtus.pro, one of the toughest teams any team can face. The Bears finished in fourth place in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 where they got some good results, like a 7-2 win against Team Falcons, and narrow defeats against Team Secret and G2 Esports, at least during the BO1 stage. In the Playoffs, however, Virtus.pro struggled, although they were one round away from knocking Team Falcons out.

Keeping in mind the Russians' experience and past results at both international and regional competitions, it's hard to not see them as favorites.

Here are some storylines that are worth mentioning:

Since Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov, Danila "dan" Dontsov, and Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov started playing together in Team Empire, the trio have only lost one out of four matches against South Korean tems. Their only defeat came against DWG KIA in the group stage of the Six Sweden Major.

The last time the former Team Empire trio played against a South Korean roster was at the Six Invitational 2022 against SANDBOX Gaming. Back then, the Russians secured a one-sided victory that included 7-2 and 7-0 wins on Clubhouse and Oregon, respectively. The only member left in BNK FEARX from that match is Lee "Nova" Si-hun, the team's current analyst.

In RE:L0:AD, BNK FEARX won four of their five BO1 series, including two wins against European sides, G2 Esports and Team BDS. They also lost against Team Falcons.

FaZe Clan vs. DarkZero Esports

Prediction: FaZe Clan 1-0 DarkZero Esports

The match against FaZe Clan and DarkZero Esports is arguably the best game of the first day of action in the Siege X Esports World Cup.

The Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan qualified for Riyadh as South America's second seed after losing against FURIA Esports in the grand final. Meanwhile, DarkZero Esports come from a second-place finish in the North America League 2025 Stage 1 after a 1-2 defeat against Spacestation Gaming.

On paper, this game is extremely hard to predict, especially considering this game is a BO1 series. At the same time, both teams have done well in this format recently, with FaZe Clan and DarkZero Esports only collecting three and two BO1 defeats, respectively.

Here are some storylines that are worth mentioning:

FaZe Clan have won the last four matches against DarkZero Esports. The last time both teams met was at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, when the Brazilian roster secured an 8-6 win. However, the only two players remaining from Atlanta in DarkZero Esports are Nick "njr" Rapier and Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano.

Across DarkZero Esports' lineup, the only players who have won against FaZe Clan at least once have been Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne. Both players have played four times against FaZe Clan each, with the Brit winning one (7-0 for G2 Esports at the Six Berlin Major) and the Canadian winning two (2-0 for beastcoast at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and 2-1 for M80 at the Six Invitational 2023).

Since the Six Invitational 2023, FaZe Clan have played 15 times against North American teams, with a balance of eleven wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, since the Six Invitational 2023, DarkZero Esports have played 13 matches against Brazilian teams, with a record of three victories and ten defeats.

What would happen next?

If our predictions were right, G2 Esports would face off for a spot in the Siege X Esports World Cup quarterfinals against Shopify Rebellion. This would see two of Siege X's most popular content creators in Spoit and Zach "Stompn" Lamb clashing in a must-watch game.

Meanwhile, if this year's Siege X Esports World Cup follows the format used in last year's edition, Gen.G Esports would play against Weibo Gaming.

On the other side of the bracket, Virtus.pro would play against FaZe Clan. The Russians have never won against the Six Invitational 2025 champions, as their H2H record currently includes four wins for the Brazilians and zero for the Bears. In fact, the Europeans are known for their struggles against Brazilian rosters. Meanwhile, BNK FEARX and DarkZero Esports would face off in the Lower Bracket. Curiously enough, both teams have only met three times only, with the last one being a 2-0 win for the Americans at the Six Invitational 2024. The other two games took place almost four years ago, at the Six Sweden Major.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.