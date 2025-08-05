Siege X Esports World Cup Day 1: Shopify Rebellion, Virtus.pro, Team Secret, and Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for EWC playoffs

The Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 has kicked off today with the first set of group stage matches. Between today and tomorrow, the 16 teams in the competition will face off, with the Upper Bracket winners from each group moving to the playoffs — while the Lower Bracket losers will automatically be eliminated.

Here's a look at today's matches:

Group A

Group A includes G2 Esports, Gen.G Esports, Virtus.pro, Shopify Rebellion, DarkZero Esports, FaZe Clan, Weibo Gaming, and BNK FEARX. Here are today's games in Group A:

Upper Bracket

12 PM CEST: G2 Esports 7-2 Gen.G Esports

12 PM CEST: Weibo Gaming 5-7 Shopify Rebellion

1:20 PM CEST: BNK FEARX 2-7 Virtus.pro

1:20 PM CEST: FaZe Clan 3-7 DarkZero Esports

2:40 PM CEST: G2 Esports 5-7 Shopify Rebellion

4:00 PM CEST: Virtus.pro 7-1 DarkZero Esports

Lower Bracket

4 PM CEST: Gen.G Esports 0-2 Weibo Gaming

4 PM CEST: BNK FEARX 0-2 FaZe Clan

Group B

Group B includes Team Falcons, Team Secret, Spacestation Gaming, Oxygen Esports, FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, w7m esports, and ENTERPRISE Esports. Here are today's games in Group B:

Upper Bracket

12 PM CEST: Team Falcons 6-8 Team Secret

1:20 PM CEST: Spacestation 1-7 w7m esports

2:40 PM CEST: ENTERPRISE Esports 3-7 Ninjas in Pyjamas

2:40 PM CEST: FURIA Esports 3-7 Oxygen Esports

7 PM CEST: Team Secret 7-2 w7m esports

7 PM CEST: Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-4 Oxygen Esports

Lower Bracket

8:20 PM CEST: Team Falcons vs. Spacestation

8:20 PM CEST: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. FURIA Esports

---

7:25 PM CEST - Ninjas in Pyjamas beat Oxygen Esports and reach EWC playoffs

Ninjas in Pyjamas have reached the Siege X Esports World Cup playoffs after a 7-4 win against Oxygen Esports. It will be the Brazilians' first Top 8 finish at an international competition since the Gamers8 2023, when they finished in 5th - 6th place.

6:55 PM CEST - Team Secret beat w7m esports to reach EWC playoffs

Team Secret have become the second EML team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup playoffs as they took down w7m esports in their Upper Bracket Semifinals. They arguably had the toughest bracket, as they previously beat Team Falcons before playing against the Bulls.

6:32 PM CEST - Weibo Gaming keep Asia's dream alive after beating Gen.G Esports

Weibo Gaming have survived to their first elimination match as they defeated Gen.G Esports following 7-2 and 7-5 wins on Border and Nighthaven Labs, respectively. They could be APAC's only representation tomorrow as BNK FEARX have already been eliminated while ENTERPRISE Esports will play against the RE:L0:AD champions, FURIA Esports, shortly.

6:03 PM CEST - FaZe Clan take down BNK FEARX and are one win away from playoffs

FaZe Clan got back to winning ways after a 2-0 win over BNK FEARX, including 7-0, 7-3 victories on Consulate and Chalet, respectively. This result means that the Brazilians will have to beat G2 Esports tomorrow to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup Playoffs.

5:59 PM CEST - Virtus.pro qualify for Siege X EWC playoffs after victory over DarkZero Esports

Virtus.pro followed Shopify Rebellion's footsteps and qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup playoffs after a 7-3 victory against DarkZero Esports on Clubhouse.

All in all, this result means that the Russians have only lost five rounds today, as they had secured a 7-2 win against BNK FEARX earlier today.

4:21 PM CEST - Shopify Rebellion defeat G2 Esports and qualify for Siege X EWC playoffs

Shopify Rebellion took down G2 Esports in the first Upper Bracket Semifinal of the day and became the first roster to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup playoffs. The match was extremely close, with both teams securing two clutches each. In the end, William "Spoit" Löfstedt's 1v1 post-plant clutch saved the day for Shopify Rebellion as that made the final difference.

4:08 PM CEST - Oxygen Esports upset the RE:L0:AD champions FURIA Esports

Oxygen Esports have produced what's probably going to be the upset of the day as the green roster took down the RE:L0:AD champions FURIA Esports. Curiously enough, the Brazilians' only defeat in Rio de Janeiro was against another North American roster, DarkZero Esports, during the group stage. The Black Panthers will have to play against ENTERPRISE Esports later today to keep themselves alive in the competition.

4:03 PM CEST - Ninjas in Pyjamas comfortably beat ENTERPRISE Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas obtained a comfortable 7-3 victory against ENTERPRISE Esports with a dominant performance on Border. The Brazilians hadn't played at an international Rainbow Six Siege competition since the Six Invitational 2024, with only Gabriel "pino" Fernandes, Raul "kondz" Barros, and Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes remaining from the roster that competed in São Paulo.

3:32 PM CEST - DarkZero Esports takes down the Six Invitational 2025 champions

DarkZero Esports secured North America's second win of the day after a rock-solid 7-3 win against the Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan. The best player of the series was Nick "njr" Rapier, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.83 and a perfect KOST.

3:21 PM CEST - Virtus.pro back to international heights with victory over BNK FEARX

After missing out on RE:L0:AD, due to the Russian roster not being part of the R6 Share 2025 Program, the Bears made today their first international appearance since February 2025. It went as expected, with the European mix easily taking down the RE:L0:AD quarterfinalists with a 7-2 win on Clubhouse.

2:33 PM CEST - Paluh leads w7m esports to a solid 7-1 win over Spacestation

The Bulls have had a great start to the Siege X Esports World Cup after taking down Spacestation on Nighthaven Labs. The Brazilians dominated the match since its very beginning, as they completed a perfect half on defense. Although the North American lineup saved one match point, the Bulls had no mercy and finished the astronauts off immediately after.

1:18 PM CEST - G2 Esports run over Gen.G Esports and will play against Shopify Rebellion

G2 Esports defeated Gen.G Esports after a 7-2 win on Skyscraper. The samurai were struggling at the start of the match, with Gen.G Esports quickly winning two attacks. However, after some streaming complications, which put the game on standby for a while, G2 Esports ran over their opposition with five consecutive round wins.

1:13 PM CEST - Team Secret take down the Esports World Cup 2024 champions Team Falcons

Team Secret surprisingly defeated Team Falcons in Group B's first match of the day. The game was extremely close but Team Secret reached match point first. Although Team Falcons managed to force the overtime, Team Secret made no mistake in the final two rounds of the game, securing a spot in the next round of Group B's Upper Bracket.

12:58 PM CEST - Shopify Rebellion takes a well-deserved win against Weibo Gaming

Shopify Rebellion have taken down Weibo Gaming after a 7-5 win on Chalet. The Americans struggled in the early stages of the match, with the Asian roster making the most of their attacks. However, after the role swap, Shopify Rebellion quickly got control of the series. After banning Warden, the Americans looked uncontested, making the most out of operators like Glaz, Blitz, Gridlock, and Capitao.

We will update this article following the conclusion of today's first set of matches, with information about the results, player stats, and more interesting facts.