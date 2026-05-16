Shopify Rebellion qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final

Shopify Rebellion have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City grand final after taking down Twisted Minds following wins on Lair and Fortress.

Match stats: Shopify Rebellion 2-1 Twisted Minds

The Americans had to put blood, sweat, and tears to secure their grand final spot. First, Shopify Rebellion produced an 8-7 win on Lair thanks to another absurd performance by Jaylen "Ambi" Turk, who averaged a SiegeGG rating on the map of 1.55 after getting 20 kills and two clutches.

Shortly after, Twisted Minds bounced back with a 7-5 win on Clubhouse, forcing the final map of the series, Fortress. There, the MENA roster kept up with Shopify Rebellion's pace until the teams switched sides. Once Shopify Rebellion started defending, the Americans got full control of the game and put the series to an end after four consecutive successful defences.

This is the second time in a row that a North American team reaches the grand final of a BLAST R6 Major, as M80 won the last edition played in Munich. Now, Shopify Rebellion are waiting to know their opponents, who will come from the game between DarkZero Esports and FaZe Clan.