Shopify Rebellion part ways with Gryxr

Shopify Rebellion have decided to part ways with Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil. The decision comes four months after the organization's decision to acquire the former Soniqs roster.

The Mexican player joined Soniqs in February 2021 and was part of the team's starting roster until February 2024, when Soniqs decided to bench him. However, six weeks later, the team welcomed him back in the main lineup. He had been a starter since then.

Alongside Soniqs, Gryxr featured in multiple international competitions including the Six Invitationals from 2022 to 2024, four Six Majors, and three BLAST R6 Majors. Moreover, he became a North American champion in 2021 when he helped Soniqs win the NAL 2021 Finals.

Logically, his only performance with Shopify Rebellion was at the Six Invitational 2025. The Mexican averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.00 while maining Hibana and Smoke. At the moment, Gryxr's replacement is still unclear.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.