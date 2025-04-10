Shopify Rebellion complete roster with Spoit signing

Shopify Rebellion have announced the signing of the Six Berlin Major champion William “Spoit” Löfstedt. The Swed has signed for the American esports organization after spending his last two professional years competing for M80.

In his first two years in the North American scene, Spoit has become one of the best players in the region with his best results being winning the North America League 2023 Stage 1 and a second-place finish in the North America League 2024 Stage 2.

Unfortunately for him, while the team’s results in regional competitions were rock-solid, M80 struggled to perform as expected in international competitions. In Copenhagen and Atlanta, the green roster could only win one of its six Swiss Stage matches, while in Manchester they were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

The team was also seen struggling at the Six Invitational, as M80 was grouped from the Six Invitational 2024 and finished in 12th - 14th place in the Six Invitational 2025. In other words, the Swed’s best result at Rainbow Six Siege’s most iconic competition is a Top 6 finish for KOI at the Six Invitational 2023.

M80's best international result with Spoit in the lineup was in July 2023 when the North America League roster reached the Gamers8 2023 grand finals. The team's second place finish after a 0-3 defeat against Team BDS saw the green esports organization traveling back home with USD$400,000.

According to Spoit's manager SBL, the opportunity initially offered by Shopify Rebellion's coach Seth "supr" Hoffmann was "the way to take Spoit's career to the next level in both the competitive sense and to propel his brand into the stars."

For those unaware, Shopify Rebellion is a brand that's very open to content creation, especially after the content creators Charles "Cr1TiKaL" White and Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren became co-owners in January 17, 2025. This surely made Spoit's decision slightly easier due to the player's content creation career.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.