Shaiiko gets streamer charm in Rainbow Six Siege X

Team Falcons' player Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu has been given a streamer charm in Rainbow Six Siege X. The charm can only be acquired by subscribing to the Frenchman's Twitch channel.

The 26-year-old is one of Rainbow Six Siege X's most popular professional players after cementing himself as one of the greatest in the esports circuit. The Frenchman's best results came while playing for Team BDS, where he collected multiple international and regional honors, both individual and collective, including the Six Jönköping Major, two Gamers8 editions, and the Siege Esports World Cup 2024, among many others.

In his final year for Team BDS, Shaiiko and his teammates reached two back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finals, as well as the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. As previously mentioned, the European players were crowned international champions at last year's Siege Esports World Cup. Now, the lineup is representing Team Falcons.

Starting from Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft made the decision to add just one stream charm per season. Logically, this means that players shouldn't expect another stream charm until, at least, the arrival of Operation High Stakes.

To claim Shaiiko's streamer charm, players must subscribe to the player's Twitch channel. You can find Shaiiko's Twitch channel here. Right now, subscribing to the Frenchman's Twitch channel is 3,74 euros, although the price could vary depending on your regional location.

