Secure Boot technology to be added in Rainbow Six Siege as part of Year 11

Ubisoft have confirmed that R6 Shield Guard Secure Platform will be released to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11. This update, built with Secure Boot technology, is coming to protect players as well as increase security within Ubisoft's FPS.

Secure Boot is a system-level security measure used on modern PCs to help ensure only trusted software runs when a system starts. Ubisoft expect Secure Boot to secure the match environment even before the players launch their game.

R6 Shield Guard Secure Platform will be first deployed in Top of the Ladder, a new competitive playlist that will be released to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 11. At the moment, Top of the Ladder is a simple codename: the official name for this new playlist hasn't been unveiled yet. However, we already know that Top of the Ladder will only be open to the best Rainbow Six Siege players.

Launching R6 Shield Guard Secure Platform in Top of the Ladder first is intentional. Cheating is an issue that can affect everyone regardless of the rank; however, it's more common to see cheaters in the highest ranks. Therefore, adding an extra layer of security in a game more such as Top of the Ladder makes a lot of sense. It will also be R6 Shield Guard Secure Platform's first big test, allowing players to see what's its real potential.

The update will begin with a limited test phase, followed by a full deployment to select Top of the Ladder players. This is essential to allow Ubisoft to strengthen the R6 Shield Guard Secure Platform while improving reliability.