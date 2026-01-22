Second Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys collaboration to release on January 26

Primary Subject : Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys' collaboration

: Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys' collaboration Key Update : Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys collaboration is being extended with at least one more bundle, likely for Blackbeard.

: Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys collaboration is being extended with at least one more bundle, likely for Blackbeard. Status : Confirmed

: Confirmed Last Verified : January 22, 2026

: January 22, 2026 Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys' collaboration has been extended, adding at least one bundle for Blackbeard to the already existing Ace and Deimo's Black Noir and Homelander bundles.

The second Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys collaboration is set to release on January 26, 2026. The first collaboration between the two included Homelander and Black Noir bundles for Ace and Deimos, respectively.

Ubisoft first teased the collaboration on January 20, 2026, after releasing a short video presentation, indicating that the new cosmetics will be released on Monday, January 26.

In the teaser, fans can see Blackbeard using his H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield to protect himself of Homelander's laser. We expect this bundle to feature The Boys' side character Soldier Boy. You can watch Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys collaboration teaser right below:

Whilst the release date has been confirmed, the cosmetics as well as their prices haven't been revealed yet. However, based on the previous two The Boys bundles released in Rainbow Six Siege X, we expect the bundles to be 2,160 R6 Credits each. Keep in mind that Premium Battle Pass owners have a 10% discount, meaning the total tally for them would be reduced to 1,944 R6 Credits.

We will release more information about the Rainbow Six Siege X and The Boys collaboration as soon as Ubisoft unveil more details.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.