Second consecutive all-Brazilian international grand final, w7m esports on the verge of winning second Six Major in a row

Today, LOS and w7m esports will play in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Grand Final in the second consecutive all-Brazilian international grand final match.

Head to head

The Bulls are the clear favorites if we look at the Head to Head record between both sides. Since the current orange roster was assambled, the Brazilians have never defeated w7m esports.

Here's every match between both sides since Apr. 2022:

Brãsileirao 2022 Stage 1: Team oNe 3-7 w7m esports

Brãsileirao 2022 Stage 2: w7m esports 2-7 Team oNe

Brãsileirao 2022 Stage 3: w7m esports 8-6 Team oNe

Brazil League 2022 Stage 1: LOS 0-2 w7m esports

It's also worth noting that three of the four matches saw Border being played. Considering that Atlanta's final game is a BO5 series, it's very likely that we see the map in action later today.

Where do they come from?

At the start of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, nobody thought LOS had the potential to reach the final match except for the team itself.

Coming from Brazil's Last Chance Qualifiers, the team's first performance in the competition came in Phase 1. Some days before their first appearance, Leonardo "Dash" Lopes admitted in an interview with SiegeGG that the team's main goal was "winning the Major" rather than qualifying for the Six Invitational 2024, which they just saw as a "consecuence" of a good performance in America.

As expected, the Brazilians had no problems to make it out of Phase 1 as they topped the standings of Group B following victories against Talon Esports and Bleed Esports. However, the roster's first and so far only loss in Atlanta came in their inital match in Phase 2, as they were beaten by DPlus.

From there, the Brazilians have been unstoppable. The team's loss against the South Koreans was followed by victories against SCARZ, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Geekay Esports.

In Phase 3, LOS dethroned DarkZero Esports as the Brazilians defeat by 7-5 and 7-0 the Six Charlotte Major champions in front of their fans. Lastly, the orange roster beat FaZe Clan by 7-1 and 7-5 in yesterday's semifinals.

Meanwhile, the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen champions qualified for Atlanta after reaching the Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Grand Final. After finishing in second place in their region, the Bulls went 3-1 in Phase 2 with victories against Spacestation Gaming, w7m esports, and Virtus.pro.

In Phase 3, the current Major champions defeated Geekay Esports and G2 Esports. Now, the Brazilians are one win away from getting back-to-back Major titles. If that happened, they would become the first team to do so.

Brazil to equal Europe's Six Major record

An all-Brazil final in Atlanta today means that the country will equal Europe's number of Six Major titles, which is four.

In Aug. 2021, Team oNe became the first Brazilian team to win a Six Major after defeating Team Empire by 3-2. Previously, the golden roster had forced a group-stage tiebreaker match to qualify for the tournament's quarterfinals.

Only three months later, FaZe Clan claimed victory at the Six Sweden Major after defeating another Brazilian team, Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Brazil's third Six Major came in Copenhagen earlier this year, as w7m esports defeated another Brazilian roster, Team Liquid, to win the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Today, the Bulls will play against LOS to win what could be the team's second Six Major in a row. If that happened, w7m esports would become the first organization to lift two back-to-back Six Majors.

Europe's Six Major victories came at the Six Paris Major (G2 Esports), Six Raleigh Major (Team Empire), Six Berlin Major (Rogue), and Six Jönköping Major (Team BDS). Meanwhile, North America has only won one Six Major, as DarkZero Esports took the victory at the Six Charlotte Major.